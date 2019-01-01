Salah nets 50th Premier League goal for Liverpool in record time

The Reds Egyptian forward netted his half-century of goals for the club faster than anyone else, beating former Anfield star Torres

Mohamed Salah became the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League goals for as he helped fire the Reds back to the top of the Premier League on Friday.

The forward netted 10 minutes from time to put Jurgen Klopp's men 2-1 up at , before Jordan Henderson added a third as the visitors moved two points clear of having played a game more.

Henderson had not scored since September 2017.

Salah's brilliant breakaway goal ended a run of eight games without scoring in all competitions and also took him to a milestone, reaching a half-century of league strikes for Liverpool.

In doing so in his 69th match in the competition for the Reds, the former and man pipped the previous benchmark of 72 games set by Fernando Torres.

Luis Suarez, the star of Liverpool's last serious title challenge in 2013-14, took 86 matches to score 50 Premier League goals for the club, while Robbie Fowler needed 88 games.

Earlier this year Salah became the fourth fastest player to 50 Premier League goals overall.

The 26-year-old forward scored two goals during a spell with Chelsea prior to moving to Anfield via Roma.

Salah was behind only Andrew Cole, Alan Shearer and Ruud van Nistelrooy and tied with Torres when he netted his 50th goal in his 72nd match on January 21st.

The Egyptian was second fastest to the overall mark in terms of minutes played though, behind only Shearer who took 5,337 minutes to tally his half-century as opposed to Salah’s 5,374.

Liverpool had trailed to Shane Long's early opener before Naby Keita equalised with his first Premier League goal.

The Reds once again came from behind to win and have now collected 16 points from losing positions this season - the most of any side in the division.

Liverpool’s narrow lead is under threat by Manchester City, who hold a game in hand, but they have slightly the easier run-in.

The Reds only face one team in the top 6, Chelsea on April 14, while City must play and inside a week on April 20 and 24.