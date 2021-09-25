Salah: The numbers behind the 100 Premier League goals for Liverpool

The Egypt international reached a century of goals in the English top-flight for the Reds and these are the numbers behind this feat

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool having found the net in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Brentford on Saturday evening.

With Diogo Jota levelling Ethan Pinnock’s 27th-minute strike at the Brentford Community Stadium, the Egypt international put the Reds ahead six minutes before the hour mark, however, the game finished all square.

In finding the net against the newly-promoted side, Salah became the fastest Liverpool player ever to reach 100 league goals.

Of all the 100 goals in the English elite division, 93 of them have come inside the penalty box, while six have been converted from outside the box.

To show the effectiveness of Salah’s left leg, he has scored 82 goals with that leg with his right leg accounting for 12 goals, while he boasts six headed goals.

Furthermore, West Ham United are the African star’s favourite opponents having scored against them nine times in eight appearances as Bournemouth and Watford are his second-best victims – finding the net against them on eight occasions in the Premier League.

In eight appearances against Southampton and Crystal Palace, he has scored against them seven times, while he has managed to beat the Chelsea goalkeepers on three occasions despite coming on against them in nine games.

In addition, Roberto Firmino seems to have forged a perfect partnership with the former AS Roma star as the Brazilian has supplied the most assists to Salah (12 assists), while Senegal international Sadio Mane has teed up the two time African Player of the Year 10 times, with Andrew Robertson laying the last past to Salah on eight occasions.

Also, only Alan Shearer for Blackburn (124 games), Harry Kane for Tottenham (138) and Sergio Agüero for Man City (147) have reached 100 Premier League goals for a single club in fewer appearances than Salah has for Liverpool (151). Though, Salah plays as a wide attacker compared to those three central forwards.

It is also worthy of mention that no Liverpool player has scored more English top-flight goals in London than the Pharaohs’ captain, who has equalled Steven Gerrard’s haul of 13 goals in the capital.

As it stands, Salah’s highest ratio of goals has come in the 2017-18 campaign – where he found the net 32 times in 36 appearances with 10 assists to his credit.