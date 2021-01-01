Salah joins Ian Rush in Liverpool’s hallowed ranks after West Ham United brace

The two-time African footballer of the Year ended his six-game goal drought in the English top-flight with a brace at the London Stadium on Sunday

Mohamed Salah’s double against West Ham United has made him the first Liverpool player to score 20 goals or more across all competitions in four consecutive seasons since Ian Rush’s feat between 1981 and 1987.

The Egypt international powered Liverpool to a 3-1 victory over the Hammers in Sunday’s Premier League outing.

After enduring a six-match goal drought in the Premier League, Salah broke the deadlock in London in the 57th minute and he later doubled the Reds' lead with another cool finish after a breathtaking counterattack in the 68th minute.

Georginio Wijnaldum completed the emphatic win with his 84th-minute strike as West Ham's eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end with their first defeat since December 21, although Craig Dawson hit a late consolation for the hosts.

Salah's double stretched his tally against the Hammers to nine goals which makes the London Stadium outfit the side he has scored the most Premier League goals against.

He is now the leading scorer in the English top-flight with 14 goals after 18 matches - two goals ahead of Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son

In addition to his impressive stats, the 28-year-old has scored over 20 goals across all competitions in every season since he joined Jurgen Klopp's team from Roma in 2016 - becoming the first player to embark on such a run since Ian Rush’s historic feat in the 1980s

21 - Mo Salah is the first player to score 20+ goals in all competitions in four consecutive seasons for Liverpool since Ian Rush did so six times running from 1981-82 to 1986-87. King. pic.twitter.com/JfqMJSluVc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 31, 2021

Rush scored 20 or more goals during each of his first six seasons at Liverpool before he left for Juventus in 1987.

After securing back-to-back away wins against Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham, Salah will be hoping to inspire the Reds to victory when they host Brighton & Hove Albion for their next Premier League fixture on Wednesday.

They are third in the league table with 40 points after 21 matches - four points behind leaders Manchester City and a point behind second-placed Manchester United.