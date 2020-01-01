Salah: It's Liverpool's time to win the Premier League

The Reds star is delighted to be so close to achieving domestic success after coming up short last season

Mohamed Salah said 's time to win the Premier League had come after their resounding 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane at Anfield saw Jurgen Klopp's men take another step towards a first league title in 30 years.

Liverpool could be crowned champions on Thursday if fail to beat at Stamford Bridge.

Salah is thrilled to have Liverpool just two points away from a first league crown since 1990.

"I feel great," he told Sky Sports. "Since I came here I said I want to win the Premier League with the team. The city didn't win it for a long time, so it was the right time.

"Maybe last year we had a chance to win it but Man City also performed really good and they deserved to win it. It's our time to win it and it's great."

Liverpool were dominant against Palace on their way to a 28th win in 31 league games this season.



Salah hailed the performance, with Liverpool now not in action again until July 2, when they visit City.

"We had a great performance today and all the players were unbelievable," the forward said.

"I'm happy about the result and looking forward to the next two games. I think all the players are motivated, everyone is motivated in his way – but everyone is motivated to win the league."

Klopp dedicated Liverpool's strong performance on Wednesday to the club's fans, who won't be in attendance when the Reds do wrap up the league title.

“We showed a lot, if not everything, which helped us into the position we are in," he said.

“Before this part of the season, I said I wanted to see the best behind-closed-doors football ever. I don’t know if we had that, but for sure it was the best counter-pressing behind closed doors ever!

“The attitude, the passion we showed was exceptional, and we played some outstanding football. Usually in my job I have to calm things down and say we can improve – and we can improve – but that’s not important tonight.

“We showed our supporters the respect they deserve – that we can play like they are here even when they are not.

“Yes, they can push us to incredible things, and without them it is nothing. I never missed them more than I did tonight because imagine this game in front of 50,000 people, the emotions that would have been in the stadium. It would have been incredible!”