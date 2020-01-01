Salah honoured to equal Gerrard’s Liverpool Champions League record

The Egyptian’s strike against Atalanta not only contributed to the convincing win but put him on par with the Reds legend in the scoring charts

Mohamed Salah says equalling Steven Gerrard’s record is an “honour” for him.

The 28-year-old got a goal and an assist as Jurgen Klopp’s men brushed aside 5-0 at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Tuesday night.

Salah’s effort, a composed left-footed finish at the end of a rapid burst forward, was the international's 21st in the Champions League proper for the team. And that moved him on level terms with Gerrard as the Reds' top goalscorer in European Cup and Champions League history.

“I am happy to have equalled Gerrard’s record [with 21 goals in the Champions League], he is a Liverpool legend,” Salah said on Sky Sports.

“It’s an honour for me, but my job is to score to help the team and win games most importantly.

“Unlocking the game immediately gave us confidence and the possibility of creating more chances. Atalanta’s game helped us, but it also helps them.

“They proved it last year, they are a team that scores a lot and also concedes a lot. They are a strong team, that’s for sure. They’ll do well again this year.”

Thanks to the away win, the Anfield giants lead Group D having garnered nine points from three games.

Since joining the Reds for £36.7 million ($45m) in the summer of 2017 from outfit AS , the Egyptian has been an instant hit for Klopp’s men helping them win the Champions League, Premier League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

His brilliance in front of goal saw him win the Premier League topscorer prize twice, and in the process joining the likes of Alan Shearer, Michael Owen, Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie and Harry Kane as players who have won the accolade for two consecutive seasons.

This season, however, he has found the net seven times and is next to ’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Hotspur’s Son Heung-Min in the race for the 2020-21 Golden Boot prize.

He is expected to lead the Reds’ charge for a sixth consecutive win across all competitions when his team travel to the Etihad Stadium for Sunday’s blockbuster Premier League showdown with Pep Guardiola’s .