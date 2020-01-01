Salah £12m, De Bruyne £11.5m: Fantasy Premier League reveal big-name player prices ahead of 2020-21 season

The popular online game has started to reveal how much some of the English top-flight's best players will cost punters

Fans of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) online game can start planning their squads for the 2020-21 season after the first prices of some of the biggest stars in the English top-flight were released.

The official fantasy football game of the English Premier League has become a phenomenon in modern football, with millions of participants in the online competition every season along with dedicated shows, programmes and podcasts about the game, including Goal's UK Fantasy Football Show.

Punters looking to emulate 2019-20 champion Joshua Bull will now be able to make a start on plotting their title challenge after FPL began to reveal the prices of some of the best players available to competitors.

In the game, participants are given a budget of £100 million to select 15 players - a starting XI and four substitutes - to take part in each gameweek. Players collect points from each match based on goals, assists, clean sheets and other factors. That means spending your budget wisely is an integral feature of the competition.

On Friday, FPL revealed the first three prices of players - star Mohamed Salah, and duo Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne.

Unsurprisingly, with all three players being among the most highly regarded footballers in currently, they will cost FPL managers a pretty penny to include in their squads.

Salah has been priced at £12m, while including either Sterling or De Bruyne will take an £11.5m chunk out of a fantasy manager's budget.

They could well be worth the cost however, as all three men scored highly in the 2019-20 campaign. City midfielder De Bruyne was the highest scoring player last season, recording 251 points. Salah was worth 233 for managers who chose to keep him in for all 38 games, while Sterling earned 204 in total.

Keen FPL fans will be eagerly watching over the course of the coming days to see what price other players will be assigned for 2020-21.

Expected to be pricey will be Jamie Vardy, the striker having scored 210 points to be the league's top ranking forward. Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold - newly crowned Premier League young player of the year - was the highest scoring defender, also on 210.