Salah continues scoring form, Mane on target as Liverpool beat RB Leipzig to advance in Champions League

The Egypt and Senegal internationals inspired Jurgen Klopp’s men to the quarter-finals of the European competition

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored to help Liverpool secure a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in Wednesday’s Champions League game.

The victory at Anfield helped the Reds to advance into the quarter-finals of the European competition on a 4-0 aggregate after securing a 2-0 win in the first leg.

Salah has been the standout performer for the Reds this season and against the Red Bulls, he shone to ensure his side progress in the tournament.

Mane was afforded his eighth appearance in the Champions League this season and utilized the opportunity to add to his tally.

RB Leipzig dominated the first half of the game but failed to get the ball into the back of the net, missing a few chances which they paid for in the second half.

After the restart, Liverpool seemed to awake from their slumber as they pressed aggressively for the opener.

Their efforts paid off when Salah broke the deadlock in the 70th minute after receiving a timely assist from Diogo Jota.

The Egypt international, thus, took his goal tally to 25 this season, becoming the player to have scored the most across all competitions among the Premier League stars.

25 - Mohamed Salah has scored more goals than any other Premier League player in all competitions this season (25). King. pic.twitter.com/LgAlLrLkB9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2021

Four minutes later, Mane doubled Liverpool’s lead with a fine effort after benefitting from Divock Origi’s assist.

The forward has now bagged 12 goals in the knock-out stage of the elite European competition since he made his debut and only Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more than him since the 2017-18 season.

12 – Only Cristiano Ronaldo (13) has scored more knockout stage goals in the UEFA Champions League since Sadio Mané’s debut season in the competition in 2017-18 than the Senegalese International (12). Occasion. pic.twitter.com/b7UJvXQeha — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2021

Mane has now scored 12 goals and provided five assists across all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign for Liverpool.

Article continues below

Salah was recently rewarded for his impressive goalscoring form, winning Liverpool Goal of the Month for February and has now clinched the individual accolade six times on the bounce.

The forward along with Mane will hope to continue their impressive performances in front of goal when the Reds take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next league game on March 15.