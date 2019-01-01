Salah and Morgan named to Time’s 100 most influential people list

The two strikers were each a part of the exclusive group put together by the American magazine

Mohamed Salah and Alex Morgan have each been named to Time Magazine’s "100 Most Influential People of 2019" list.

The two strikers are both coming off award-winning seasons, with Salah named the 2017-18 PFA Players' Player of the Year and Morgan winning the 2018 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year.

Both were a part of the "Titans" section of the list, alongside other sports stars LeBron James and Tiger Woods, and non-sports figures like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Salah's section was written by television host John Oliver, who said of the and star: "Mo Salah is a better human being than he is a football player. And he’s one of the best football players in the world.

"You’d be hard-pressed to find a professional athlete in any sport less affected by their success or status than Mo, which is incredible because I can’t imagine the kind of pressure that comes with the intensity of adoration he receives.

"Mo is an iconic figure for Egyptians, Scousers and Muslims the world over, and yet he always comes across as a humble, thoughtful, funny man who isn’t taking any of this too seriously."

Morgan's section, meanwhile, was written by U.S. women's national team legend Mia Hamm, with the Orlando Pride and USWNT star now following in Hamm's footsteps as an icon of the women's game.

"I feel great about the future of our sport because Alex is leading the way," Hamm said. "From a young age, she’s someone who embraced her ability to connect with her fans and generate more excitement for her team and the sport.

"That was not always easy for me, and Alex makes it look effortless.

"Off the field, she and her teammates are also leading the charge for more equitable pay and support from U.S. Soccer, in order to provide continued opportunities for young girls who love the sport."

Salah and Liverpool are attempting to win both the and the Premier League in 2018-19, while Morgan and her USWNT team-mates will look to defend their World Cup title in this summer.