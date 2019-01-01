Salah and Mane must do their talking on the pitch when Liverpool meet Manchester United

Both forwards have endured a mixed month, and will be desperate to let their football do the talking on Sunday

It's been almost a month since the Best Fifa Football Awards, and pair Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane may still harbour some resentment over their snub at the ceremony to honour the finest in the sport.

The pair not only missed out on the final three places, but their omission from the Fifa FifPro Men's World XI bordered on bizarre following their impressive 2018/19, which culminated in the Reds' success in June, their first since 2005.

Salah and Mane also scored 22 Premier League goals, the same as ’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, thus having a three-way tie for the league’s Golden Boot. After their individual successes, as well as team’s triumph, it only made sense to expect a bit of reward for their endeavour, but it was not to be.

To make things worse, Salah’s persistent strife with the Egyptian Football Association reared its ugly head yet again as it was revealed in the voting breakdown that didn’t vote. It was later explained by Fifa that “the signatures on the voting forms were in capital letters and thus seemed not valid (not authentic).”

Furthermore, Sudan coach Zdravko Logarusic alleged votes he cast for Salah, Mane and Mbappe didn’t match the breakdown which revealed the Croatian voted for Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk and Mane.

Salah has since removed the “ ” in his Twitter profile, before subsequently posting a mysterious tweet that read: "Whatever they do to try to change my love for Egypt, they will not succeed."

Whether either of the pair deserved to be in final three or in the World XI was argued for at the ceremony – Samuel Eto’o certainly thinks they were wrongly rewarded – and since the snub, all has not been well.

Talk of a 'spat' between the two players may have been dismissed quickly by those involved, but there remains a sense that there are lingering issues.

Neither player has assisted the other all season, as their battle for the Golden Boot - and other individual honours - continues, while Salah has not created a single goalscoring chance for his teammate.

For context, last term, Salah created 17 goalscoring chances for Mane, while the international created 20 for the North African.

To date, any potential issue between the pair isn't affecting Liverpool in the title race.

The Reds' victory over extended Liverpool's winning run to 17 games, eight of which have come this term, and they've now established an eight-point leader over nearest challengers . If they defeat away on Sunday, they'll match the Citizens' record for consecutive wins in the top flight.

Last term, Pep Guardiola’s troops successfully defended their league win in 17/18 having ended on 98 points, beating the Anfield giants by just one point.

With the Citizens supposedly weaker this season given the departure of Vincent Kompany and the injury to Aymeric Laporte, an eight-point lead represents a massive advantage.

Liverpool will still be aware of the Manchester club’s tenacity following last campaign’s fight back in the second-half of the campaign, while City know full well they have it in them to go on a run and usurp the current leaders.

Klopp’s charges may be hard-pressed to figure out where it went wrong last season, a campaign where they lost just once all season – a 2-1 defeat by their rivals at the Etihad Stadium. Critics point to the Reds ‘bottling’ their four-point advantage in January whilst ignoring the brilliance of Pep’s side in winning 16 of their 17 games in the run-in.

By contrast, the Merseyside club won 13 of their 17 fixtures, and were undone by their four draws against Leicester City, , Manchester United and .

Those sorts of dropped points are why Liverpool need Salah and Mane in the right headspace over the course of the campaign if they’re to wrest the title away from a City side seeking their third Premier League title on the spin.

It's also why last season's joint-top scorers can't afford to have more off days like they had against recently, a game the Reds eventually won with a lucky Georginio Wijnaldum effort that was spilled by Dean Henderson with 20 minutes remaining.

The league contenders' big chances fell to the African forwards who fluffed their lines as Mane missed two, while Salah failed with the third.

It remains to be seen whether the duo will get among the goals against old foe United, with neither having enjoyed a particularly good run against the Red Devils.

Salah has not scored or contributed an assist in five games against United, while Mane has only two goals against the Manchester giants. Certainly, Klopp needs his top stars working towards the team's objectives, and extending the winning run, rather than gunning for individual glory at this stage.

In a season where everyone at Liverpool needs to be pulling in the same direction, towards the same goal of trumping Guardiola’s side, letting individual achievements get in the way of the team’s success isn’t healthy for the European champions.

Having made hard work of the trip to Sheffield United, Klopp's usually prolific pair have the chance to show they haven't been affected by some of the headlines over the last month in the blockbuster showdown with United.

A win at Old Trafford could be the kind of statement triumph that truly sends Liverpool on their way to title success, even at this early stage of the season.

Salah and Mane may have been ignored by the world governing body, as well as their fellow pros, but they can make the perfect statement by winning what has eluded them for nearly three decades… the Premier League, as well as retaining their European crown.

Victory on Sunday, with the duo interacting well, would certainly silence the critics.