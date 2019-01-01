Salah and Mane make the Best Fifa Men's Player shortlist

The Senegal and Egypt international will compete with other eight contestants for Fifa individual accolade

stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been nominated for the 2019 Best Fifa Men's Player award.

Salah delivered imperious performances for the Reds last season, scoring 27 goals across all competitions, which ranked him as the club’s top scorer.

The forward’s 22 league strikes saw him emerge as the joint-Premier League highest goalscorer along with Mane and ’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 27-year-old’s impressive displays helped Jurgen Klopp’s men claim the trophy and finish as runners-up in the English top-flight behind .

Mane, meanwhile, enjoyed his best campaign with the Reds last term, notching 26 goals, including four in the top European competition.

The former man also played a key role for in the 2019 , scoring three goals to help the Teranga Lions finish as runners-up in the biennial competition.

The Liverpool forwards are the only African players shortlisted for the award and they will compete with Cristiano Ronaldo [ / ], Frenkie de Jong [ / ] and Matthijs de Ligt [Juventus/Netherlands].

Article continues below

Also nominated for the prize are Eden Hazard [ / ], Harry Kane [ / ], Kylian Mbappe [PSG/ ], Lionel Messi [Barcelona/ ] and Virgil van Dijk [Liverpool/Netherlands].

Salah and Mane will hope to continue the brilliant performances with Liverpool when the 2019-20 season gets underway.