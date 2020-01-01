Saka signs four-year Arsenal contract to end speculation over future

The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene at the Emirates and the club are understandably pleased to have tied him down to a new deal

have announced that Bukayo Saka has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal with the club, ending any speculation that he might leave the Emirates upon the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

The teenager, who has been with the Gunners since he was seven years old, had been turning heads since making his first-team debut in 2018, impressing with his dribbling skills, trickery and an eye for a killer pass.

Teams monitoring his situation will have to shelve their plans for now, however, with the 18-year-old pledging himself to Arsenal for the foreseeable future.

More teams

“London is my home. Arsenal is my team,” Saka posted on twitter after the deal was made official.

“I'm so happy to finally announce my contract extension. I love playing for this club and I'm looking forward to what the future holds. The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream.”

Head coach Mikel Arteta, faced with a summer rebuild at Arsenal, was understandably delighted that the academy graduate will remain with the club as they look to re-establish themselves as a side that regularly competes at the highest level.

“Bukayo is a talented and intelligent young player. He has impressed me with his work ethic and attitude to learn and adapt, and it has paid off in his performances,” Arteta said.

“I am excited to continue working with him to develop him further, and for him to help us achieve our goals.”

Article continues below

Technical director Edu Gaspar added: “This is something everyone involved wanted to happen and we are delighted that Bukayo has signed a new long-term contract. He’s making great progress and is one of a number of young players who have developed through our academy.

“This is so important for us as we move forward as a club.”

Saka is likely to have another chance to impress his boss and the fans when Arsenal take on Norwich on Wednesday evening, with the Gunners currently sat in 10th place in the Premier League, nine points shy of the last European qualification spot with seven games left to play.