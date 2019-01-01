Saint-Etienne’s Bouanga nominated for Ligue 1 award

The Gabon international has been shortlisted for the French top-flight best player award for November

forward Denis Bouanga has been nominated for the Player of the Month award for November.

The 25-year-old winger was in a sparkling form last month, scoring three goals to help Claude Puel’s men clinch two victories.

The Gabon international started the month with a match-winning goal against before notching a brace against .

Bouanga, who was named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Month, will hope to secure the best player prize ahead of ’s Ludovic Ajorque and Olympique ’s Jeff Reine-Adelaide.

Bouanga has scored seven goals in 15 league appearances since his summer switch from .

The forward will hope to continue his fine form in front of goal when Saint-Etienne take on in Thursday’s game.