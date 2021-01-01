Saint-Etienne winger Khazri withdraws from Tunisia squad

The Carthage Eagles will be without the 30-year-old when they face Libya and Equatorial Guinea over the coming five days

Saint-Etienne star Wahbi Khazri has pulled out of Tunisia’s squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games.

Khazri was initially included in coach Mondher Kebaier’s team for the games versus Libya and Equatorial Guinea, albeit, he withdrew from the side on health ground.

A post on the Tunisian Football Federation social media page confirmed that the former Bastia and Bordeaux star will be missing in action against the Mediterranean Knights and the Nzalang Nacional.

“Wahbi Al-Khazari's absence is confirmed for health reasons for both interviews and the technical framework will not compensate him,” the statement read.

On Tunisia’s fourth day of preparation on Tuesday morning, they went through a tactical session under the supervision of their Tunisian boss.

“Today's program included a morning class, in the Muscle Strength Hall at residence and a second afternoon class embraced by the Olympic Stadium at the walk and knew the participation of all the players invited by the technical framework,” it continued.

“Hours before travel to Libya programmed for tomorrow [Wednesday] morning, the preparations coordinated a rise because the technical framework attempted to benefit from this class to finalise the play-way or the basic line-up that will go through the interview, along with enhancing collective gains and attempting to integrate elements new so she can accommodate how to play.

“In this context, the tactical aspect has been overwhelmed by trying to program several applications of interest to defensive or offensive positions as well as paying attention to fixed balls.”

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia based midfielder Saad Bguir completed the list of invited players before lunch time.

The Carthage Eagles lead Group J after garnering 10 points from four games played in the qualifying series, while Equatorial Guinea occupy the second spot with six points from the same number of outings.

Tanzania (four points) and Libya (three points) occupy the third and fourth position respectively.

Victory for the 2004 African kings against Libya at the Martyrs of February Stadium, Benghazi on Thursday will see them book a place in Cameroon 2022, rendering their last tie with Equatorial Guinea a mere formality.

The North African’s finished fourth in the 2019 Afcon in Egypt – losing 1-0 to Nigeria in the third-place play-off.