Saint-Etienne clinch Ligue 1 playoff berth after Nantes draw, who missed injured Nigeria striker Simon

Moses Simon’s FC Nantes handed AS Saint-Etienne a top-flight lifeline as a nail-biting 1-1 draw at the Stade de la Beaujoire in the final match of the Ligue 1 season means they still have a chance to survive via the playoffs.

Knowing relegation rivals FC Metz and Bordeaux faced daunting tasks in their respective fixtures, the onus was on Saint-Etienne to prolong their turbulent campaign by somehow snatching the relegation play-off berth.

Romain Hamouma was the hero of the day, responding well to a 23rd-minute minute penalty for Nantes from Ludovic Blas.

With news filtering in that Metz were 3-0 down against champions Paris Saint Germain at the interval, a leveller was all that was necessary for the visitors to clinch the play-off spot and soon after, coach Pascal Dupraz introduced winger Hamouma and that change seemed an inspired one as he equalised after 79 minutes.

It was a temporary relief for France’s most successful team, whose record of 10 league titles was equalled by PSG this season, after losing four straight games.

Simon, who is out injured, did not make the squad for the Coupe de France winners, who will play Europa League football after the cup win over OGC Nice in April.

Nantes, who also survived relegation via the playoffs last season, have enjoyed a stellar campaign, finishing ninth with a trophy and European football to look forward to next season.

Elsewhere, Democratic Republic of Congo international Cedric Bakambu was on the scoresheet as Olympique de Marseille thrashed RC Strasbourg 4-0 to secure Uefa Champions League football and a second-place finish while dimming their opponent’s hopes of European qualification.

Marseille came into the match in third position and in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification altogether had they lost and Stade Rennes won while Strasbourg needed victory to secure a top-five finish.

However, Marseille qualified in style thanks to a double from Gerson before Cengiz Under and Bakambu made the points safe.

With Monaco, second-placed ahead of kick-off, drawing 2-2 with RC Lens, Jorge Sampaoli’s men sealed a direct ticket to the Champions League as the Municipality side settled for third.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso international Issa Kabore saw a red card for a horrendous tackle as Lorient extended their unbeaten home record against ES Troyes to five matches with a 1-1 draw at the Stade du Mustoir.

At the Parc des Princes, Mali midfielder Boubacar Traore also received his marching orders as Kylian Mbappe celebrated his new three-year deal with a hat-trick in PSG’s 5-0 thrashing of FC Metz.

Traore was booked for a foul after 23 minutes before seeing red for a second bookable offence in the 58th minute.

By the time he exited, Mbappe had already completed his hat-trick before Neymar and the departing Angel Di Maria added further gloss to the scoreline.

Rennes will join Nantes in the Europa League next season after coming from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against outgoing champions Lille while Nice will feature in the Conference League following a 3-2 victory over Stade de Reims.

Eighth-placed Olympique Lyonnais ended the season a disappointing lot despite winning 2-1 at Clermont Foot as they had already missed out on European qualification before their final match.