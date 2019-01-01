Saido Berahino scores on Zulte Waregem debut against Stephen Odey’s Genk

The 26-year-old was on target for Essevee as they cruised to their first win of the season against Felice Mazzu’s side

Saido Berahino wasted no time in presenting himself to Zulte Waregem faithful, scoring in his first appearance in Essevee’s 2-0 away win at .

The striker joined the Belgian First Division A club he trained with during pre-season on a free transfer on Friday after leaving by mutual agreement.

Berahino didn’t take long to make an impact for Waregem – scoring his side’s second goal in the 78th minute after Henrik Bjordal’s opener.

78' GOAAAAALLL!!! BE-RA-HI-NOOOO !!! De debutant bekroont een puike wedstrijd met de 0-2, via een Genks been. #gnkzwa pic.twitter.com/2s71ASyBE1 — SV Zulte Waregem (@ESSEVEELIVE) August 10, 2019

's Ibrahima Seck was on from start to finish, while Congo international Marvin Baudry was not dressed for action.

Despite being on parade for 90 minutes, Mbwana Samatta could not rescue the reigning league champions from crumbling at home, with ’s Joseph Paintsil making way for Manuel Benson after 80 minutes.

Also, manager Felice Mazzu threw ’s Stephen Odey into the fray after 68 minutes for Ianis Hagi

Article continues below

The victory halts Francky Dury's men losing streak after bowing to Mechelen and Standard Liege in their opening fixtures.

Berahino and his teammates welcome Charleroi to Regenboogstadion in their next game.