SAFF Championship 2021 roundup: India stunned, Nepal win thriller

India started their SAFF Championship 2021 campaign with a defeat against Bangladesh in the Maldives on October 4.

Igor Stimac named a strong side to face Oscar Bruzon's side who were resolute throughout the 90 minutes of football. 26 minutes into the game, Sunil Chhetri slotted home a low cross from the right side of the box to place India into the lead.

Bishwanath Ghosh picked up a red card for his last-man challenge on Liston Colaco in the 54th minute to pile the misery on Bangladesh. However, India's neighbours stood form and hit the Blue Tigers with a goal in the 74th minute and clinched a stunning 1-1 draw despite being reduced to 10 men.

In the second game of the second matchday, Nepal edged Sri Lanka 3-2 in a five-goal thriller that remained unpredictable until the final whistle. Suman Lama, Anjan Bistha and Ayush Ghalan scored for Nepal whereas Marvin Hamilton and Dillon de Silva got on the scoresheet for the Lankans.

When will India play next?

India will play their second game of the tournament on October 7, 2021, against Sri Lanka.

Which nations are participating in the SAFF Championship 2021?

India Nepal Sri Lanka Bangladesh Maldives

Two other member nations in Pakistan and Bhutan have refrained from competing in the tournament.

In which stadium will the SAFF Championship be played?

All the matches of the SAFF Championship will be played at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.

SAFF Championship 2021 Fixtures & Results

Date Fixture Time Score October 1 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 16:30 0-1 October 1 Nepal vs Maldives 21:30 1-0 October 4 Bangladesh vs India 16:30 1-1 October 4 Sri Lanka vs Nepal 21:30 2-3 October 7 India vs Sri Lanka 16:30 October 7 Maldives vs Bangladesh 21:30 October 10 Maldives vs Sri Lanka 16:30 October 10 Nepal vs India 21:30 October 13 Bangladesh vs Nepal 16:30 October 13 India vs Maldives 21:30

*All times are in IST.

When is the SAFF Championship 2021 final?

The final will be played on October 16 between the top two teams after the round-robin stage.

2021 SAFF Championship table:

Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Points 2 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 3 India 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 4 Maldives (H) 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 1 Nepal 2 2 0 0 4 2 2 6 5 Sri Lanka 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0



