SAFF Championship 2021: Maldives squad list, fixtures and results
It was heartbreak for Maldives fans in their SAFF Championship 2021 opener as they went down 1-0 to Nepal at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives. Nepal's Manish Dangi scored the winner in the 86th minute to hand the Gorkhalis the three points.
However, Maldives had prepared well for the tournament. They played two friendlies in Qatar, where they won 4-2 against Lusail FC and drew 1-1 with Army National Team. After the two matches, coach Ali Suzain pruned the final squad to 24 members from the initial 29. The five players who failed to make the cut are: Ali Shamis, Ahmed Abdulla, Moosa Yameen, midfielder Asfad Habeeb and forward Hassan Nazeem.
The Red Snappers will play their next match against Bangladesh on October 7 at the National Football Stadium in Male.
Editors' Picks
- Malik Tillman: Bayern Munich's 'new Pogba' who became a teenage goal machine
- Benitez and Everton are perfectly set up to inflict damage on Man Utd and Solskjaer
- Neymar the odd man out as Messi - Mbappe combination clicks for PSG
- 'Tomiyasu has a mentality like Ronaldo' - Inside the new Arsenal hero's remarkable rise
MALDIVES NATIONAL TEAM SQUAD FOR SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP
Goalkeepers:
Mohammed Faisal
Mohamed Shafeeu
Ali Najih
Defenders:
Ahmed Nooman
Hussain Sifau Yoosuf
Haisham Hassan
Akram Abdul Ghanee,
Samooh Ali
Gasim Sammaam
Midfielders:
Ashad Ali
Ibrahim Aisam
Mohamed Umair
Hussain Nihan
Hamza Mohamed
Ismail Eesa
Ibrahim Waheed Hassan.
Forwards:
Hassan Raaif Ahmed
Mohamed Naaim
Ibrahim Mahdhy Hussain
Assadhulla Abdulla
Ali Fasir
Ali Ashfaq
Naaiz Hassan
Ali Haisham
SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP 2021: MALDIVES NATIONAL TEAM FIXTURES
|DATE
|TIME
|FIXTURE
|STADIUM
|RESULT
|October 1
|9:30 PM
|Nepal vs Maldives
|National Football Stadium
|0-1
|October 7
|9:30 PM
|Maldives vs Bangladesh
|National Football Stadium
|October 10
|4:30 PM
|Maldives vs Sri Lanka
|National Football Stadium
|October 13
|9:30 PM
|India vs Maldives
|National Football Stadium