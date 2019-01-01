Safawi reminds fans of buy-one-free-one Malaysia-Timor Leste ticket offer

Safawi Rasid's eye remains on the ball, despite the fact that Malaysia had been given some time off to celebrate the first day of Hari Raya.

The JDT forward used the short break to spend some time with his family, but his focus is still on Harimau Malaya's World Cup/ first round play-off tie against Timor Leste.

"Even though it's Hari Raya, my family advised me to focus on the play-off tie. The country comes first, while I can still celebrate it after [the matches]," he responded to a question by Goal before training, while admitting that it is his first time having to train and play in a match during the Hari Raya period.

With the team determined to win the encounter, he called upon the support of fans in the Klang Valley area to turn up at the stadium for both encounters.

Both play-off encounters will be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium. Timor Leste are the home team of the June 11 match, but it will still be played in .

"Of course, many [Malaysians] will be in their hometowns during the festivity season, but I hope the buy-one-ticket-free-one offer will be able to entice supporters in the Klang Valley area to come cheer us on.

"We need their backing and I hope they're willing to help the national team," implored the 22-year old forward.

