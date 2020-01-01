Safawi Rasid continues to wait for Portimonense debut

The Malaysian international have yet to make his bow for his Portuguese side after moving there on loan in October.

The wait continues not only for Safawi but also for the fans in Malaysia.

Since it was revealed that the Johor Darul Ta'zim player was going to spend a season on loan with Portimonense in the Primeira Liga, there has been a surge of interest in the Portuguese league from local fans.

With every passing week and more matches concluded for Portimonense, the Malaysian fans are growing restless that their precocious forward has not yet been given a chance with the first team.

His arrival in coincided with Portimonense's clash against Lisbon but it was understandable that he wasn't immediately involved as an adaptation and gelling time was needed with his new team.

It was four more matches after that before Safawi was included in the matchday squad in their away trip to Estádio do Dragão to face the former European champions, .

Subsequently, Safawi has been consistent in making it to the matchday squad for the next three matches after Porto but like the first one, was not called upon to enter the field of play.

Since announcing the signing of Safawi, the results haven't gone the way of the club based out of Portimão, as they are currently on an eight match losing run in all competitions.

Portimonense are currently sitting in 15th place in the 18-team league, two places above the drop zone and will face FC Famalicão in the next league match on Dec 19.

While it is understandable that fans are desperate to see Safawi being given a chance to feature, there are still 25 more league matches to be played and the Malaysian international will bound to get his game time at some point.