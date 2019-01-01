Rugani set to sign contract extension at Juventus as he prepares to reunite with mentor Sarri

The Italy international defender will commit to playing in Turin until 2024 ahead of the arrival of his former Empoli boss

Daniele Rugani is close to signing a contract extension with that will see the 24-year-old remain in Turin until 2024, Goal understands.

The central defender is thought to be excited at the prospect of restarting his relationship with Maurizio Sarri, having worked with the coach at .

The boss is close to quitting the west Londoners after one season to replace Massimiliano Allegri at the champions.

Sarri was interested in signing Rugani for the Blues last summer but the Bianconeri rebuffed the approach, instead signing the player to a new contract which was set to expire in 2023.

They have, however, decided to extend Rugani’s contract by another year as they look to him to be a long-term replacement for Giorgio Chiellini, who will turn 35 in August.

Rugani played 20 times for Juve last season, scoring two goals, and has made seven appearances for .

Goal understands that Sarri has agreed terms with the club to replace Allegri, who won the Scudetto in each of his five seasons at the helm.

Chelsea are asking for £5 million ($6m) in compensation to allow Sarri to leave Stamford Bridge, with the Italian coach having said he is keen to return to his home country, where he most recently managed .

"For us Italians, the call of home is strong,” the 60-year-old said.

"You feel that something is missing. It has been a heavy year. I begin to feel the weight of distant friends, elderly parents I rarely see.

"My loyalty to Naples? [Francesco] Totti was the last one-club man."

Sarri’s season in London was tempestuous but successful as his side finished third in the Premier League to qualify for next season's , while they lost on penalties to in the final and won the .

Despite success on the field, rumours of unrest in the dressing room were persistent, and Sarri seems to be headed back to Serie A, where he will reunite with Rugani.

During the two years they worked together at Empoli, Rugani made 78 appearances at the heart of the defence.