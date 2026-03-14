RTL or Sky for Hertha BSC vs. VfL Bochum live today: Who is showing / broadcasting this top 2. Bundesliga match on free-to-air TV and via livestream?

As usual, Saturday evening brings the top match in the lower football leagues. As part of matchday 26 of the 2. Bundesliga, Hertha BSC take on VfL Bochum. Kick-off is at 8.30 pm at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

In this article,SPOXtells you how you can watch the match live on TV and via livestream today.

RTL or Sky for Hertha BSC vs. VfL Bochum live today: Who is showing / broadcasting the top 2. Bundesliga match on free-to-air TV and via livestream?

Good news for football fans: the top 2. Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and VfL Bochum will also be shown on free-to-air TV. RTL is showing the match live on linear TV.

The programme begins at 8.15 pm with a pre-match preview. Presenter Florian König and pundit Felix Kroos will be hosting the evening. Jana Wosnitza will be reporting from the pitch, whilst Marco Hagemann provides match commentary.

Anyone wishing to watch the match online can access the live stream via the RTL+ streaming platform. However, this requires a paid subscription.

The match will also be broadcast simultaneously on the pay-TV channel Sky, which shows all 2. Bundesliga fixtures live. On Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, the pre-match coverage begins at 8 pm. The top match will also be shown on Sky Sport Top Event and in UHD quality on Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, provided you have a compatible TV set.

The SkyGo and WOW services are also available for live streaming. A paid subscription is also required to watch the match via Sky.

Topics of the week: What’s been happening at Hertha BSC?

For Hertha, the season is likely as good as over. Following a run of mixed performances, promotion is now a distant prospect for the Old Lady. Although the capital side managed a last-minute victory in Münster last weekend, this success is unlikely to provide the boost needed to reach the promotion places. The Berliners are already eight points adrift of the relegation play-off spot. However, to boost their own confidence, coach Stefan Leitl’s side are aiming to secure their third consecutive victory at their home ground, the Olympiastadion.

Topics of the week: What happened at VfL Bochum?

For VfL, however, the stakes are quite different. Following their crucial victory over 1. FC Kaiserslautern last Saturday, Uwe Rösler’s side are looking to take the next step towards securing their place in the league and win their second top-of-the-table clash in a week. A win would allow Bochum to move further away from the relegation zone and consolidate their position in the safe mid-table.

Hertha BSC vs. VfL Bochum: Kick-off time

Hertha BSC vs. VfL Bochum: Line-ups

Hertha Berlin vs Bochum Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager S. Leitl Probable lineup Substitutes Manager U. Roesler

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Hertha BSC vs. VfL Bochum: Form

Hertha BSC vs. VfL Bochum: Head-to-head record

Hertha BSC vs. VfL Bochum: The tables

Stream anywhere in the world with a VPN

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