Rossi 'humbled and grateful' for Man Utd experience as he looks to move on

The Italy international is back with the Red Devils working on his fitness as he endeavours to find a new club after an injury-ravaged few years

Giuseppe Rossi is “humbled and grateful” to have been given the opportunity to spend time back at Manchester United as he searches for a new club.

The American-born Italy international has returned to where a professional career all began for him at the age of 17.

Now 31, Rossi has endured an injury-ravaged career since departing Old Trafford for Villarreal in 2007.

There have been highs, such as a 32-goal season in 2010-11 and 30 caps for the Azzurri, but a succession of serious knee problems have stunted his progress.

Rossi is not about to give up, though, and has thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity handed to him by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to work on his fitness with the current United squad.

He told Sky Sports of that experience: “I'm very humbled and grateful for the opportunity. It's a great gesture.

“I've had a rough few years with injuries, and that takes a lot away from you - but I've always been able to bounce back and come back stronger.

“I'm here, I'm ready for any challenge and I'm training with the best players in the world, with the best team in the world. I cannot ask for more.”

Rossi is eager to find a new club as quickly as possible, having been a free agent since leaving Genoa in the summer of 2018.

Tottenham have sought to distance themselves from rumours linking them with the diminutive frontman, but various other landing spots are being mooted.

An opening is expected to present itself at some stage, with Sir Alex Ferguson among those to have been impressed by Rossi’s contribution to training at United.

“It's always great to hear that,” he added.

“I saw the boss [Ferguson] a week ago and chatted with him about old times, and it's great to see him around the football field in high spirits.”

Rossi has also hailed the impact made by Solskjaer since the Norwegian returned to Old Trafford as interim manager in the wake of Jose Mourinho’s dismissal.

He has overseen a record-breaking sequence of seven successive victories, with belief returned to the Red Devils’ ranks as they continue to chase down goals at home and abroad.

“It's very hard to come in mid-season and have these results, especially at United with a million eyes on you,” said Rossi.

“In training I'm seeing the spirits are very high.”

United will be hoping that the momentum and confidence they have built will help to carry them through an FA Cup fourth-round clash with Arsenal on Friday – with Rossi set to be an interested spectator of that contest.