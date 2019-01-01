Rooney, Giggs & Scholes the inspirations for Pereira as he seeks to make his own Man Utd history

The Brazil international midfielder admits to having used a number of Red Devils legends as role models when making his way through the club’s academy

Andreas Pereira is hoping to follow in the footsteps of legends Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes, Michael Carrick and Ryan Giggs.

A international playmaker has been on the books at Old Trafford since 2011.

While working his way through a famed academy system, he had a number of iconic figures to look up to.

They have set the benchmark for those seeking to tread a similar career path, with Pereira hoping that he will one day be held in the same regard as those he idolised as a youngster.

The 23-year-old told United’s official website of his role models: “I always looked up to Paul Scholes, Giggsy, Wazza and Carras.

“When I got the chance to train with them you saw how professional they were every day and how hard they work.

“They were leading examples for me and I hope I can get to that stage one day. I’m trying my best to be the best role model I can be.”

Pereira made his senior debut for United in 2014 and has gone on to take in 35 appearances for the club.

He has been joined in the first-team fold by a number of fellow academy graduates, with the likes of Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes joining him in making a step up.

Asked how impressed he was with United’s stars of tomorrow in 2018-19, Pereira said: “They were brilliant. They trained a lot with us.

“I’ve been in their position so I try to help them as much as I can. It’s great to have them and to see young players coming through at United.

“It was my dream, and it’s still my dream, and it’s nice to see others doing it. We’re all a big family and at United you can see that everyone can do it if they work hard.”

Pereira added on the buzz he gets from turning out alongside home-grown talent: “Yes, it’s great.

“To me it’s an honour to play with someone who you have played with in the academy and have known a long time, and when you play in the stadium with them [for the first team] it’s amazing. We’re like family. It’s a special feeling.”

While United continued to blood youngsters in 2018-19, they endured a frustrating campaign as a collective and will be expected to deliver much more when they return to competitive action next term.