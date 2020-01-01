Ronaldo the dish-washer! Brazil legend in fun Stay at Home video

The former Inter and Real Madrid star has been put to work during Santander's coronavirus 'Stay at Home' awareness campaign

He may have scaled the heights of football with , and , but not even Ronaldo can escape the chores that must be done during coronavirus lockdown.

The man many refer to as 'The Real Ronaldo' has taken part in Santander's Stay at Home drive to help encourage football fans across the world to do their part in the fight against the deadly virus.

Many of us are confined to the house in these unusual times, but, of course, that doesn't mean work at home can stop and there are jobs to be taken care of - as Ronaldo has found out!

The former star faced an anxious wait to find out what task he would be committed to at home in Santander's -style fruit draw and he was forced to don his gloves to wash the dishes.

By the looks of it, this is one of the toughest draws @Ronaldo has ever faced 🧼🤣#StayHome #WeMissFootball pic.twitter.com/XEL91wnAig — Football Santander (@FTBSantander) April 22, 2020

