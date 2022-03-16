Ronaldo suggests referee needs glasses after Atletico Madrid's goal vs Man Utd in Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted angrily suggesting that referee Slavko Vincic needed glasses after Atletico Madrid scored their winning goal against Manchester United in the Champions League last 16.

Play was allowed to continue after Anthony Eanga fell to the floor in the first half as he attempted to get past his opponent, with Renan Lodi heading home shortly after to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory for the visitors.

United were left frustrated by several decisions from the match officials throughout at Old Trafford, and Ronaldo was spotted wildly gesticulating after the goal was awarded.

Watch: Ronaldo suggests referee needs glasses (UK only)

Cristiano Ronaldo was not happy with the referee after Atletico Madrid opened the scoring at Old Trafford 👀#UCL pic.twitter.com/dNl5iJUAq4 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 15, 2022 BT Sport

