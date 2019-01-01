Ronaldo back in Portugal squad for first time since World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the Portugal squad for the first time since the 2018 World Cup.
The Juventus star missed out on Portugal's entire Nations League campaign, having not featured since their last-16 loss to Uruguay in Russia.
In total, Ronaldo missed six international matches, but Portugal fared well enough as they won their Nations League group to advance to the tournament's finals on home soil.
Once there, they will face Switzerland on June 5 in Porto, with the winner of that match to take on the winner of the Netherlands' battle with England four days later in the tournament finale.
Before that, though, Portugal face Euro 2020 qualifiers in the upcoming international window as they take on Ukraine at home before also playing host to Serbia.
They'll face off with Ukraine on March 22 in Lisbon before Serbia visit Estadio de Luz on March 25.
Joining Ronaldo as part of Fernando Santos' team are a number of in-form stars, including Bernardo Silva, Goncalo Guedes and Joao Cancelo.
Ronaldo and Cancelo have helped guide Juventus to the Champions League quarter-finals, where they will take on Ajax, while also leading Serie A by a total of 18 points.
Silva's Manchester City, meanwhile, lead the Premier League in a tight battle with Liverpool and have also sealed a quarter-final birth against fellow Premier League rivals Tottenham.
Veterans Pepe and Jose Fonte lead the defence, which also includes Barcelona's Nelson Semedo, Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro and Napoli's Mario Rui.
Portugal squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Rui Patricio, Beto, Jose Sa
Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Mario Rui
Midfielders: Danilo Pereira , Ruben Neves, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Mario, Joa Moutinho, Pizzi
Forwards: Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Goncalo Guedes, Rafa Silva, Andre Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Dyego Sousa