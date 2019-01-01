Roma bring in Petrachi as new sporting director

The 50-year-old's arrival is part a significant reshuffle of the coaching staff in the Italian capital

have appointed Gianluca Petrachi as their new sporting director after reaching an agreement with rivals .

Petrachi has signed a three-year deal to succeed Frederic Massara, who filled the role following Monchi's exit in March.

The 50-year-old will officially begin his new role with Roma on July 1 and is fully aware of the task at hand.

"Coming to Roma is an exciting and stimulating opportunity for me," Petrachi told his new club's official website.

"Roma are an ambitious and incredibly stimulating adventure for me. I know well the expectations of such an important club. That’s why I immediately accepted this challenge."

Petrachi's appointment comes two weeks after Paulo Fonseca was unveiled as the club's new head coach.

"I am pleased to be able to welcome Gianluca to our team," chief executive Guido Fienga said.

"With his skills, I am sure he will be an important asset within the club’s management structure."

Petrachi’s arrival comes at the end of a turbulent few months for the club, which has seen a number of changes among senior management.

Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked as head coach in March following a defeat to and was replaced on a short-term basis by Claudio Ranieri.

Monchi, who arrived with great fanfare from in 2017, was the next to leave later that month.

Ranieri departed at the end of the campaign to be replaced by Fonseca, who arrived from Ukrainian side .

Then, only last week, legendary former player Francesco Totti stepped down as a director, ending a 30-year association with the club.

In an explosive press conference, Totti hit out at the Serie A side for not taking his views into consideration during his two-year stint in the position.

He also hinted that hinted that the main source his frustration was owner James Pallotta and the perceived sidelining of established Roma figures since his takeover of the club eight years ago.

The club hit back at Totti’s claims, saying they were “fanciful and far from reality."

Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season, three points behind fourth-placed .