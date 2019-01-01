Rodrigo fuels Man City rumours by asking Atletico Madrid for 'space'

The midfielder has asked his club for time to think over his next move, amid reports of a big-money switch to England

Rodrigo has asked to grant him "space" as he ponders his future amid reported interest from .

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League champions and has a reported €70 million (£62m/$79m) release clause in his Atleti contract.

City are thought to be keen on bolstering their options at defensive midfield with Fernandinho now 34 and Rodrigo has done little to quell speculation he could fill that particular transfer wish of Pep Guardiola.

Speaking to Deportes Cuatro, the 22-year-old said: "I asked the club for peace of mind to give me space.

"It would be hypocritical to say that I can guarantee anything.

Article continues below

"The only thing I can say is that I have a contract with Atletico Madrid, I have a clause, I have some conditions and today I am happy here.

"I cannot say anything else because I do not know what's going to happen."

City, who won a domestic treble in last season, have also been linked with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and 's Tanguy Ndombele.