Rodgers delivers positive update on Ndidi ahead of Leicester City's clash with Zorya

The Super Eagles midfielder has been out of action since September when he suffered an injury in a Premier League match against Burnley

manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Wilfred Ndidi will make a return to the team when they tackle Zorya in their penultimate group game on Thursday.

Ndidi went under the knife in September and he has missed over two months of action after he picked up an injury around his abductor against at the King Power Stadium.

The midfield dynamo is expected to return to the Foxes' set-up with Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira, who have also recovered from their respective injuries.

“It's an opportunity for us to play some of our players that are coming back from injury and some of our young players,” Rodgers said in his pre-match conference.

“We’ve left a few of our senior players behind, who have all played a lot of football for us and their countries. They can prepare for the weekend.

"Wilfred Ndidi, it’ll be fantastic to see him back. Çaglar Soyuncu will play. Ricardo Pereira as well. Timothy Castagne is still out, we’ll see how he is when we get back."

"Wilfred Ndidi, it’ll be fantastic to see him back. Çağlar Söyüncü will play. Ricardo Pereira as well. Timothy Castagne is still out, we’ll see how he is when we get back."#UEL #ZrlLei pic.twitter.com/uLK3jkCqui — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 2, 2020

Ndidi has played just two matches for Leicester City this season. Meanwhile, ’s Daniel Amartey is still on the sidelines as he continues recovery from a hamstring injury he suffered against on October 4.

Leicester City are Group G leaders with 10 points after four games and they are a point away from securing their spot in the knockout stage.