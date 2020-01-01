Rodgers believes in me - Amajita's Leshabela keen to impress Leicester City manager

The Soshanguve-born player explained why he is admired by the two-time Scottish Premiership title winning coach

youth international Khanya Leshabela has opened up on his working relationship with his manager Brendan Rodgers.

The young left-winger has been part of the Foxes first team pre-season training as they prepare for the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Leshabela was a regular for Leceister's reserve team in the Premier League Two last season as he made 18 appearances in the competition and he netted once.

The 20-year-old explained that Northern Irish tactician Rodgers believes in him and Leshabela looks to break into the first team of the 2015/16 English champions.

“I have a very good relationship with the manager, he gives me motivation and advice on where to improve my game,” said Leshabela on Far Post.

“The manager believes in me because I offer him versatility and dynamism with my abilities as I can play in several positions on the pitch.”

The recent departure of English left-back Ben Chilwell has given Leshabela an opportunity to impress the former FC manager.

The Foxes sold Chilwell to Premier League giants Chelsea in a deal worth £50 million ($66m).

Leshabela was deployed in the left-back position in Leicester’s recent win over English Championship side in a pre-season friendly match.

“Yes, yes I played as a left-back against Birmingham mostly because there was a shortage of left-backs in the team with [Ben] Chilwell having left for and [Christian] Fuchs injured so I slotted in,” he concluded.

The Foxes are set to start their new Premier League campaign against West Bromwich Albion at Hawthorns on Sunday, September 13.

Leshabela, who signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Leicester last year, will be hoping to become the first South African player to play in ’s top-flight since 2017.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar remains the last South African to play in the glamorous league when he turned out for Sunderland three years ago.

Leshabela was part of the South Africa squad at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup and Caf Under-20 finals in 2019.

He will be hoping to impress South Africa under 23 head coach David Notoane and make the final squad for next year's Olympic Games which will be hosted by Tokyo, .