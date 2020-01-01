Roberts: Tottenham Hotspur's Aurier gives away too many free-kicks

Spurs gave up a 3-0 lead in the final 10 minutes of Sunday's league encounter as they shared the spoils with their London rivals

Former Hotspur defender Graham Roberts has criticised Serge Aurier's defensive performance after they settled for a 3-3 draw against on Sunday.

Aurier was handed his second league start at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after his outstanding display against at Old Trafford a fortnight ago where he contributed a goal and an assist in their 6-1 win.

On Sunday, the captain made the most crosses (four) in Jose Mourinho's team but his defensive display has been questioned after he committed the most fouls (four) in the game, more than any other player.

Earlier in the first half, Harry Kane's brace and a goal from Son Heung-Min gave Tottenham a comfortable 3-0 lead but they collapsed towards the end of the game.

West Ham’s dramatic comeback started when Aurier conceded the free-kick that led to Fabian Balbuena's 82nd-minute goal, followed by Davinson Sanchez's own goal three minutes later and Manuel Lanzini completed the comeback with a stunning shot deep into stoppage time.

In his reaction, Roberts who helped Tottenham win two FA Cups and the Uefa Cup in the early 80s, singled out the 27-year-old defender for the team’s collapse in the final 10 minutes.

“No, not at all you should have been buried but when you have Aurier keep giving free-kicks away then you are in trouble but I would still have my team than yours,” Roberts tweeted in response to a fan.

“Absolutely right Aurier gives too many free-kicks away,” he added.

Following the disappointing draw, Aurier will shift his attention to Thursday when Tottenham Hotspur begin their campaign with a home game against Austrian club LASK.