Rivers Angels' Bah and Jallow headline Gambia squad for Senegal friendly

The Scorpions have named the Nigeria-based players in the squad for the double-header against their Senegalese neighbours this week

Penda Bah and Isatou Jallow of Nigeria Women's Premier League side Rivers Angels headline the Gambia women's team against Senegal in a two-legged international friendly.

The Scorpions, who were preparing their Wafu Zone A Women's Cup tournament that has now been put on hold till further notice, will be hoping to try their neighbours for size in their build-up.

The two countries will also use the friendlies ahead of their 2020 African Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers, with the Gambia facing Guinea Bissau, while Senegal take on Liberia in March 2020.

Bah and Jallow, who helped Rivers to a sixth Nigerian league title this summer, are the only players on the 20-woman squad named by head coach Mariama Sowe for the trip to Dakar who plays abroad.

Also in the squad are Adama Tamba, the record goalscorer for both club and country, along with Mbassy Darboe of Interior FC.

The Scorpions, who arrived in Senegal on Tuesday evening, are expected to face their Senegalese counterparts in the first leg at the Jules Francois Bocande Centre on Wednesday evening.

They will have the second leg encounter at the Stade Lat Dior in Thies on Saturday before returning home a day later.

FULL SQUAD

1. Mariama           Ceesay                            Red Scorpions
2. Penda                 Bah                                 Rivers Angels FC, Nigeria
3. Adama               Tamba                            Red Scorpions
4. Awa                    Jawo                               Red Scorpions
5. Kumba             Kuyateh                         Red Scorpions
6. Isatou               Jallow                            Rivers Angels FC, Nigeria
7. Clarra               Gomez                            Interior
8. Nenneh            Jallow                             City Girls
9. Binta                 Colley                             Interior
10. Fatou               Darboe                          Interior
11. Ola                   Buwaro                          Red Scorpions
12. Jabou               Jobarteh                        Interior
13. Aminata            Gaye                                Interior
14. Metta                Sanneh                        Interior
15. Mbassey            Darboe                            Interior
16. Amie                 Jarju                                Interior
17. Ruggy               Joof                                  GAF
18. Mam                  Drammeh                       Abuko United
19. Aminata  A       Darboe                           Interior
20. Haddy                Wally                               Immigration
 

