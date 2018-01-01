Rio Ferdinand rules out Manchester United from winning EPL and Champions League

The former Reds tips Man City and Liverpool to challenge for the two titles and suggests changes are imminent at Old Trafford

Rio Ferdinand has ruled out any chances of Manchester United winning the 2018/2019 English Premier League and Uefa Champions League titles.

The former Man United defender instead, backed Liverpool and Manchester City to win these two competitions. “In the league, I think Manchester (City) is looking strong and better than any other team at the moment. I expect them to receive strong challenge but they should still be in a position to weather that," said Ferdinand, a six-time EPL champion.

"I will not be surprised if (Manchester) City met Liverpool in the final of the Champions League. That is how strong these two teams are this season.”

The 40-year-old, who represented England at three Fifa World Cups, also stated that things are not 'looking good' at Old Trafford and even suggested - without elaborating - that changes were inevitable if improvements are to be noted.

Article continues below

“We lost again to Valencia. The current situation at Manchester United is not good, confidence is low and our league position is not great. Something urgent needs to happen so as to stop the slide.”

Ferdinand, who is on a three-day working trip to Kenya courtesy of Guinness, also singled out Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard as the 'future of Manchester United' even as he hinted that the trio's development seems not to be going according to plan.

Manchester United are currently ranked sixth on the English Premier League standings having amassed 26 points from 16 matches. Heading into the 17th round of matches, the Red Devils are 16-points behind leaders Liverpool.