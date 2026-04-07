Rio Ferdinand raves about the Dutch international: 'Wow! What a top player – he’s the real deal'

Rio Ferdinand is full of praise for Kees Smit. The Manchester United legend is raving about the 20-year-old AZ midfielder and believes the Red Devils must sign him at all costs.

Smit made his debut for the Dutch national team just last month and appears to be in his final months as an AZ player. Following the 4-0 victory over Sparta Prague in the Conference League, he told Ziggo Sport that he is considering leaving AZ.

“Basically, I want to play a lot; that’s important to me. I could stay at AZ, but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he said. The chances of Smit making a move to a top European club are quite high. If it were up to Ferdinand, the youngster’s next step would be Manchester United.

"Kees Smit is the real deal, I’m telling you," the former professional begins in his podcast Rio Ferdinand Presents. "He’s the kind of player where you think: I’d sign him right now, even if he might not be quite ready for the first team just yet. I hope he breaks through and takes the world by storm. And if we have to wait six months or a year for him, I don’t mind at all, because we absolutely cannot let him go to another club."

"Kees Smit is a top player, believe me. That lad… I’ve seen him play a few times now and that was enough for me. I’ve seen the footage and… wow! I’ve also spoken to a few people in the Netherlands, friends of mine… He’s got the real deal," says Ferdinand.

Smit plays for AZ this Thursday in the Conference League quarter-final against Shakhtar Donetsk. In the Eredivisie, the Alkmaar side currently sit in sixth place, three points behind Ajax.

It is reported that AZ are asking for 60 million euros for Smit, something that has not gone unnoticed by the player himself. "I understand that everyone is talking about it. The figures I’m hearing are absurd. I get that people disagree with it or think it’s a huge amount of money. I feel the same way myself."