Richmond Boakye: Polish club Gornik Zabrze secure services of Ghana striker

The 14-time league champions have acquired the 28-year-old in a half-season deal

Ghana international Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has joined Polish side Gornik Zabrze, the club has announced.

The striker joins the The Miners as a free agent on a short-term deal which lasts until the end of the season.

Gornik are 14-time Polish champions, a record jointly held with Wisla Krakow and Legia Warsaw.

"Richmond Boakye has become the newest footballer of Gornik Zabrze. The Ghana national forward has a contract with the club binding at least until the end of the current season," the Polish team said in a publication on their official website.

Boakye was last on the books of Serbian outfit Red Star Belgrade, with whom he recently parted ways following the expiration of his contract.

"Behind us are a few very intense days of hard work, which ended with success. Needless to say, bringing such a player in is not commonplace. I dare say that after 1989, a footballer with such papers, with such a CV has not come to Gornik," Gornik president Dariusz Czernik remarked.

"I think that Artur Płatek will soon tell you more about the backstage of Richmond's transfer. I will only reveal that the player's decision to say 'yes' was helped by his girlfriend, who has been studying in Poland for several months, and the gigantic work of our scouting department.

"There were many offers on the table, the footballer chose ours. We believe that it will give the team quality, help us score goals and points, and will also be a fantastic training partner for our youth.

"At this point, a big bow to the club's friends, who got involved in this project in a very specific way. Once again it turned out that Gornik is more than a club.

"I would like to ask the fans to keep their fingers crossed for us and that we can show Richmond together as soon as possible that he can play in many great clubs."

Boakye, once with Italian heavyweights Juventus, has played for Genoa, Sassuolo, Atalanta, Latina - all also in Italy - Spanish fold Elche, Dutch side Roda JC Kerkrade and Jiangsu Suning in China.