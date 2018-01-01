Ribery yet to make call over his future as he heads towards Bayern exit

The vastly-experienced French winger is set to become a free agent next summer, but he has given little thought at present to his next move

Franck Ribery is yet to make a decision on what his future will hold once he departs Bayern Munich.

With his contract running down and the Bundesliga champions seeking to freshen up an aging squad, the French winger will become a free agent next summer.

Ribery will be 36 by the time he reaches that point and will have spent 12 years at the Allianz Arena.

He claims to still be enjoying his football, which suggests that he will be looking for another club, but no call has been made as yet regarding his next move.

Ribery, who played 71 minutes for Bayern in their thrilling 3-3 draw with Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday, told Goal and Sport1 when quizzed on his future: “I have no idea yet, I want to play until my body says it's enough.

“When you have had such a long career like me, you were a professional for almost 16 years, 12 of them at Bayern, then it is not the question of whether I still like to play football.

“I have always given 100 per cent, power and performance.

“I always respected this jersey. I will never forget what the club and the fans did for me. That's hard, but that's life in football. We have to wait and see.

“Many people ask me about my situation for next season. But I do not want to think about that too much.

“I'm feeling good and will be 36 in a few months. Thank God I've had few injuries this season and played almost every game. That's nice. We do not have to worry so much about the situation.”

Ribery will be followed through the Bayern exit door next summer by fellow long-serving winger Arjen Robben.

Bidding farewell to two iconic figures will be tough for Bayern, with the pair having played leading roles in an era of unrivalled domestic dominance.

Those who are set to be left behind will remember them fondly, with David Alaba hoping that 2019 does not bring the curtain down on two memorable careers.

Discussing Ribery’s impending departure, he said: "It's still a long way to summer, and that's something Bayern has to decide on, as well as Franck, depending on how he feels.

“You can see that he is still fit and works hard on himself and is still a very important player for us.”