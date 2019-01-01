'Ribery gets attacked a lot' - Muller defends Bayern team-mate after winger's expletive-filled rant

The Germany forward claims the Frenchman has been regularly attacked throughout his career, and says he is a very emotional person

Franck Ribery has been defended by Bayern Munich team-mate Thomas Muller after the Frenchman launched an expletive-filled rant at those who criticised him for eating a golden steak.

The former France forward posted a video on social media during the recent Bundesliga winter break which showed him eating the £1,000-per-serving ($1,273) steak.

That led to widespread outbursts against Ribery's seemingly lavish lifestyle and arrogance, with journalist Audrey Pulvar in particular insisting Ribery should be putting his money into more worthy causes than golden steaks.

The winger then made his aggressive response, but Muller said: "In those moments when he feels unfairly treated, where he is badly attacked, the horses go through with him and he just can not control himself."

"He is a very emotional person, as he has experienced [criticism] so far in his entire career so far," Muller continued. "But I think that it has become better in the course of his career, even if it is always such situations. It is also true that he is attacked a lot."

Asked if the Bayern players have been discussing Ribery's off-field issues, Muller said they have been respectful to the 35-year-old: "Of course you talk about it at the table, but it's more of a private matter."

No better way to start the year than with a dash of salt and a visit to my Turkish brother 🇹🇷👌🏼 #SaltBae #fr7👑 #ELHAMDOULILLAH🤲🏽♥️ pic.twitter.com/O5ztj4mueq Article continues below — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) January 3, 2019

Bayern are currently second in the Bundesliga, six points behind Borussia Dortmund, and are not due to feature again until January 18 when they travel to Hoffenheim after the end of the league's winter break.

Ribery has already announced he will leave the German champions at the end of the season, along with Dutch forward Arjen Robben, after 12 years in Munich.

Bayern have made a number of offers for Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, who they view as a replacement for the two departing wingers, and Niko Kovac recently confirmed the club's interest in the 18-year-old.