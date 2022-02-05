'We call Reyna Mr. Bean!' - Reus reveals Borussia Dortmund's hilarious nickname for USMNT star

Marco Reus has revealed that he and his Borussia Dortmund team-mates have adopted the nickname "Mr. Bean" for American star Giovanni Reyna.

Reyna is set to return for Dortmund this weekend after missing five months with a hamstring injury.

Ahead of Sunday's match against Bayer Leverkusen, Reus has spoken about Reyna's nickname and what he could potentially bring to Dortmund as they look to chase down Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title.

What has been said?

"Mr. Bean. That’s what we call him because he – how can I put this – likes to waddle about," Reus told the Bundesliga website about Reyna.

"I hope he will have a lot more to offer us. He has been out for a really long time. It will still take a couple of weeks until he is back to his best but he offers more opportunities in deep, variation in terms of tactics.

"We hope he stays healthy and can get fit quickly. With the run of midweek games coming up, we hope he can help us move forward.”

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Dortmund coach Marco Rose confirmed Reyna's return, saying:

“Gio is back! Very cool!

"He really wants to be there, had another two good weeks of training. To see him back and to have his quality again is nice and important for us.”

The 19-year-old's most recent match was back in September, when he suffered the injury while on international duty with the United States.

He returns looking to help Dortmund to an unlikely late title charge, with Bayern looking to secure a 10th straight Bundesliga title.

After defeating RB Leipzig on Saturday, Bayern have a nine-point lead over second-place Dortmund, who have a game in hand ahead of Sunday's clash with Leverkusen.



