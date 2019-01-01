Republic of Ireland international Walters retires from football

After winning 54 international caps and playing in the Premier League with Stoke City and Burnley, the forward has retired

and striker Jonathan Walters has announced his retirement from football with immediate effect.

The 35-year-old has been out injured since September after suffering an Achilles injury while on loan with Championship club Ipswich Town, and he revealed on Twitter that the problem had prompted him to call it a day.

"Isn't it ironic...my Achilles heel has literally been my Achilles heel and finished me off," he wrote.

"I am now retired form playing football. It's been epic."

Veni vidi vici pic.twitter.com/ZC3m0LmYn5 — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) March 22, 2019

Walters won 54 Ireland caps between 2010 and 2018 and made 233 Premier League appearances for and Burnley, scoring 43 goals.