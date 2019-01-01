Remembering three of AC Milan's worst full-backs

Goal takes a look at some of the worst full backs to don the Rossoneri jersey

is a club that has had illustrious players for them especially in the defensive department. Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi and Alessandro Nesta come to mind when speaking about such a subject.

However, in recent times, they have also made some seriously bad signings in terms of defence. Here we take a look at three worst full backs Milan had signed, which made fans wish fans wish they hadn't.

1)Kevin Constant

Kevin Constant was constantly loathed by the Milanese fans. Safe to say he was sub-par and not worthy of the Rossoneri shirt. Many believed he was only recruited as he was cheap and considering the financial constraints Milan had at the time, he was a convenient option, to say the least.

2) Winston Bogarde

The Dutch international arrived in in 1997 as a coveted recruitment given how Europe's top club was vying for his services, however, he proved to be a big flop. Having already satisfied his ambition of winning the , Bogarde was more contented on sitting on the bench and receiving a hefty pay cheque. Would soon be shipped off to .

3)Taye Taiwo

Taiwo was signed along with Philippe Mexes in 2011. He got off to a fine start in a Milan jersey, however, his fractious relationship with then Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri caused him to spend more time on the substitute's bench. A nomadic career followed soon after he left Italy underlining a career that went badly pear-shaped.