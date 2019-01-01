Reis to leave Groningen for Barcelona in €8m deal, agent confirms

The 18-year-old midfielder is on his way to Camp Nou this summer, according to the player's representative

are set to sign teenage Groningen midfielder Ludovit Reis, the player's agent has claimed.

The 18-year-old made his professional debut in 2017 and has since made 46 appearances for the Dutch side, scoring once in 27 Eredivisie games this season.

The Catalan side are said to have been tracking the midfielder since September and director Hans Nijland confirmed their interest last month.

And agent Aleksandar Bursac says Reis is about to join semi-finalists and champions this summer after a deal was struck.

He is reportedly to play for Barcelona B following an €8 million move.

"The clubs have made an agreement," Bursac told Algemeen Dagblad. "I don't say what the amount is, it's not up to me. For Ludovit this is of course very beautiful. A top transfer. This weekend or on Monday we will hear when we can fly to Barcelona to complete the transfer.

"We want the head coach [Ernesto Valverde] to see Ludovit in training, so he will get an impression of what he can do and if he is able to reach the level of Barcelona."

The player's representative insists the Camp Nou team have spent some time tracking his client and believes he fits their style.

"When scouting players, Barcelona looks at how many matches young players have played at the highest level," he added. "Ludovit already has more than 50 matches in his legs. That's not for nothing. He can time actions very well, apply pressure, take away balls and apparently plays football very simply."

Asked if he believes Reis can prove himself with the Spanish title winners, Bursac said he is confident his client can go far in the game.

"It lies partly with the player himself. Quite apart from his footballing qualities, it's also about his mentality," he said. "Everything indicates that Ludo can go a long way. He is calm, intelligent and has both feet on the ground."

If the move is confirmed, Reis will follow in the footsteps of Luis Suarez and Ronald Koeman, who also represented both Groningen and Barcelona.