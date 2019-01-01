Refiloe Jane: Serie A debut win with AC Milan delights Banyana star
Refiloe Jane made her maiden official Serie A appearance for AC Milan in Sunday's 3-0 win over AS Roma.
The South African midfielder had joined Rossonere on a one-year deal from Australia's Canberra United a few days before the 2019-20 season kicked off.
The 27-year-old made a huge impression in her first outing as her side claimed a 5-0 win over Napoli in a friendly on Saturday.
As a reward, coach Muriozio Ganz handed the Banyana Banyana star a starting place in Rome and she made the best of her dream debut.
#RomaMilan ⚽— AC Milan (@acmilan) September 15, 2019
La formazione ufficiale delle rossonere di Mister Ganz per l'esordio nella nuova #SerieAFemminile 🔴⚫#FollowTheRossonere pic.twitter.com/MTdNLysnc6
Despite a goalless first half, second-half goals from Nora Heroum, Dominika Conc and Valentina Giancinti ensured the visitors made a winning start to their campaign at Stadio Tre Fontane.
Inizio col botto! 💥 Bravissime ragazze! 👏🏻🔴⚫️🔝#RomaMilan 0-3 | #SerieAFemminile#FollowTheRossonere pic.twitter.com/fOyQdOpLMf— AC Milan (@acmilan) September 15, 2019
Jane, who played from start to finish on her debut, will be hoping to build on her perfect start to life in Italy, having established herself as a regular at Milan.
Perfect start to the season... #ACMilan #FollowTheRossonere #ForzaMilan #WeAreACMilan 🔴⚫💪 @ Rome, Italy https://t.co/azUWGQQPWV— Refiloe Jane (@fifinhojane) September 15, 2019
The win puts Milan on top of the Serie A log on goal difference with three points from their opener and they will host Orobica in their next game on Saturday.