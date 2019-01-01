Real Madrid vs Levante: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Zinedine Zidane's side stand on the point of crisis just a month into the season and will kick off this clash below their opponents

go chasing their second win of the Primera Division season against at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

Zinedine Zidane’s side may be undefeated, but after draws against Valladolid and , they have made an unconvincing start to the season.

Indeed, they go into this match below their rivals in the standings, with the club having recorded successive wins over the two sides that Los Blancos have just drawn against.

Squads & Team News

Position Real Madrid squad Goalkeepers Courtois, Navas Defenders Ramos, Varane, Carvajal, Marcelo, Militao, Nacho, Odriozola, Mendy Midfielders Kroos, Casemiro, Rodriguez Forwards Benzema, Jovic, Hazard, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Bale, Vazquez, Mariano, Diaz

Gareth Bale is suspended after being sent off against Villarreal, while injury deprives Zinedine Zidane of Federico Valverde, Isco and Marco Asensio.

Perhaps the crucial selection headache for the Frenchman, however, is the absence of Luka Modric.

Eden Hazard and James Rodriguez are making their way back from injury, with the Belgian expected to make his competitive debut in this clash.

Possible Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; James, Casemiro, Kroos; Vinicius, Benzema, Hazard

Position Levante squad Goalkeepers Olazabal, Fernandez Defenders Vezo, Cabaco, Postigo, Duarte, Clerc, Miramon, Coke Midfielders Radoja, Vukcevic, Bardhi, Campana, Melero, Rochina Forwards Marti, Morales, Mayoral, Leon

Rober Pier is the only player missing due to injury for Levante, with the centre-back having likely started on the bench even if he were fit.

Nemanja Radoja is available for the first time but is badly lacking in match sharpness so seems unlikely to feature on such a grand stage.

Possible Levante starting XI: Fernandez; Miramon, Vezo, Postigo, Garcia; Rochina, Vukcevic, Campana, Morales; Leon, Marti

Betting & Match Odds

Real Madrid are heavy 2/9 favourites to win this match with bet365. Levante can be backed at 11/1, while a draw is on offer at 11/2.

Match Preview

Real Madrid are already playing catch-up in the Primera Division standings, having taken only five points from their opening three games, but Zinedine Zidane and his troops are targeting better from Saturday’s fixture against Levante at the Bernabeu.

Successive draws against Valladolid and Villarreal represent disappointing outcomes for the capital side, but while neighbours have set the early pace with three wins from three, at least Los Blancos are ahead of Clasico rivals .

Zidane, however, accepts that the team is going through a difficult time.

“It’s a complicated period,” he confessed on Friday. “We’re not comfortable with it, but it is what it is. Our opponents have had 15 days to prepare for the game, but we’ll have three players who will only have done one training session.”

While Luka Modric has dropped out injured due to an injury sustained on international duty, the two-week recess has allowed Madrid to regain the services of James Rodriguez and Eden Hazard, who could make his competitive debut at the weekend, particularly as Gareth Bale is banned.

“There have been negative things and positive things,” Zidane reflected upon the break. “We’ve lost Luka but regained others.

“You have to go slowly with Eden because he’s been injured for three weeks. We all really want to see him, but we have to be calm with him because there’s a lot of pressure and a lot of expectation. He’s prepared but I’ll be the one to decide how much time to give him.

“We’ve got players who don’t stop because they’re internationals. I trust the squad that works here because they are the best. I hope that after Luka, no-one comes back injured.

“Now we’ve got seven games in 21 days and we’re going to have to use the full squad. The critics are not going to change, but what we want to do is change the results of our matches.”

Levante, meanwhile, have a strong record in Madrid, having won 2-1 at the Bernabeu last October and drawn in their previous meeting in the capital.

Article continues below

As such, head coach Paco Lopez retains much optimism ahead of the fixture as his side go chasing a third successive win.

“Soccer is a game that can equal both teams,” he said. “Anything can happen within a single match. That’s why we are modest going into this type of game. But it’s different in the long term over a league season.”

If Levante complete a hat-trick of wins on Saturday, it will start to look less like a fluke and more like a trend. It would also send Real Madrid spinning into crisis as the looms.