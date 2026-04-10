Real Madrid TV has reacted to the violent incident, declaring that La Liga is rigged

Real Madrid’s official channel has launched a scathing attack on La Liga’s refereeing system, describing the competition as “rigged”, following the team’s 1-1 draw with visitors Girona on Friday at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, in the 31st round of the Spanish league.

It strongly questioned several in-game decisions, notably the refusal to award what it called a “very clear” penalty for French star Kylian Mbappé.

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The broadcaster noted that, earlier in the first half, “when Mbappé won the ball back and was about to score, the referee correctly called handball on the defender. Yet when Mbappé was hit in the face, no penalty was given.”

It added: “This discrepancy in the interpretation of incidents raises significant questions, particularly given the contradictory decisions during the same match, where play was stopped in another instance due to ‘minor contact’, which was deemed a foul against the defender’s face.”

The channel concluded that the incidents “go beyond isolated mistakes, highlighting persistent inconsistencies in refereeing standards across the league.”