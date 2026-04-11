Real Madrid TV accuses Barcelona of underhand tactics in the Mbappé transfer saga

Real Madrid TV claims Barcelona failed to award a penalty to the club’s French star Kylian Mbappé during Friday’s La Liga match against Girona.

In the dying minutes of Friday’s match, Girona’s Víctor Reus struck Mbappé in the face inside the box, drawing blood, yet referee Albertola Rojas waved play on. The VAR crew, headed by Trujillo Suárez, did not step in to review the incident.

In its post-match analysis, Real Madrid TV stated: “The team played poorly, but they also suffered the consequences of a disgraceful refereeing performance.”

“Fortunately for us, we have numerous replays, and in all of them it is clear that the incident was a clear penalty. In fact, it was a double penalty, because Víctor Reyes also tripped Mbappé with his leg. These are the consequences Real Madrid are paying because of Negreira… what we are seeing is La Liga Negreira.”

Barcelona is currently under investigation for alleged sports corruption, accused of making payments between 2001 and 2018 to a company owned by José María Enríquez Negreira, who served as vice-chairman of Spain’s Technical Committee of Referees, purportedly in exchange for consultancy services.



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