Real Madrid return with €170m Mbappe bid as PSG star's transfer grows closer

Real Madrid have made a second bid for PSG star Kylian Mbappe and are optimistic their offer of €170 million (£146m/$200m) plus €10m (£9m/$12m) in add-ons will be enough to land the forward, Goal can confirm.

The Blancos made an opening bid of €160m (£137m/$188m) earlier this week, which was rejected by PSG.

But after increasing their bid, the Spanish giants are growing increasingly confident they will be able to close a deal for the 22-year-old superstar.

The state of negotiations

Mbappe, whose contract expires at the end of the current season, has turned down no fewer than six contract renewal offers from PSG.

The forward has made it clear that his dream is to join Madrid and is willing to do what it takes to make the move happen.

PSG sporting director Leonardo admitted this week that Mbappe wants to leave the club, but hit out at Madrid for what he called "illegal" conduct in contacting the forward.

"In terms of our position on Real, it seems like a strategy to try to get a no from us, to show that they have tried everything and to wait for a year to get him for free," Leonardo told RMC Sport.

"For the last two years, Real Madrid have been behaving like this, it is not correct, illegal even, because they contacted the player. It is unacceptable for us, because it is not correct."

PSG have demanded up to €220m (£189m/$259m) for Mbappe, but Madrid are firm in their stance that they will not pay that amount.

Goal understands that PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino, along with the club's dressing room, have accepted that Mbappe will likely leave.

Mbappe at PSG

The 22-year-old has developed into one of the world's best players after joining PSG from Monaco in 2017.

Mbappe has led Ligue 1 in scoring the past three seasons and has been named the division's player of the year in two of those campaigns.

After Lionel Messi's arrival, it looked like Messi, Mbappe and Neymar would form one of the strongest forward lines of all time but it now appears that dream is set to elude the Parisians.

