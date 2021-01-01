Real Madrid legend Raul wanted by Eintracht Frankfurt as their next coach

The former Spain international, who spent time in Germany with Schalke as a player, is being lined up for a return to the Bundesliga

Real Madrid legend Raul, who is back with the Blancos as coach of their Castilla side, is wanted by Eintracht Frankfurt as their next manager, Goal has learned.

It is understood that the former Spain international striker, who spent time in Germany with Schalke towards the end of his playing career, is being lined up for a return to the Bundesliga this summer.

Initial talks between Eintracht and Raul have taken place, but further meetings have been put on hold until the end of the season as both parties work on ending 2020-21 on a positive note.

Why is Raul in demand?

The 43-year-old secured icon status with Real as a player, stepping out of their youth ranks to take in 741 appearances for the Liga giants.

He hit 323 goals across those outings, while netting 44 times in earning 102 caps with Spain.

His standing in the global game makes him of obvious appeal to teams around the world, with his coaching teeth being cut back in the familiar surroundings of Madrid.

Goal has discovered that Eintracht have been monitoring Raul's progress in the dugout for over a year.

He enjoyed UEFA Youth League success after initially joining the academy ranks back at Santiago Bernabeu and is now in the process of trying to get Castilla promoted to the Spanish second division.

Raul has overseen the development of hot prospects such as Chust, Miguel Gutierrez, Sergio Arribas and Antonio Blanco, with senior recognition already coming their way.

Could Raul return to Germany?

There has been talk that a promotion could be earned at Real if Zinedine Zidane were to walk away from the most demanding of managerial roles this summer.

The Frenchman, who is considered to be growing tired of the stresses in Madrid, is tied to a contract through to 2022, though, and may decide to honour that deal, which would leave a door open for others to make a move for Raul.

Eintracht are putting groundwork in place there and believe they may have found the perfect candidate to fill their dugout.

They are placing plenty of emphasis on Raul's past experience at Schalke, with the Spaniard already well versed in the demands of German football and the culture he would be adapting to.

