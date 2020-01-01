Real Madrid duo Hazard & Casemiro test positive for Covid-19

have confirmed that Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Spanish champions tested their players for Covid-19 ahead of the match against on Sunday.

Hazard, who has featured in just three games in 2020-21 after missing the first weeks of the campaign with an injury, will face another spell on the sideline after receiving a positive result.

The Belgian winger and international Casemiro, who has not missed a match in all competitions this term, were the only players in the team to have been found to have contracted the virus in the latest round of tests.

A statement from the club read: "Real Madrid CF announces that our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the Covid-19 tests carried out on Friday morning.

"All the other players and the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all club employees who work directly with them, gave negative results in that same test carried out yesterday. Likewise, it is confirmed again that all, except for Casemiro and Hazard, have given negative results in the antigen tests carried out this morning."

Zinedine Zidane's team are second in the Spanish top-flight and one point behind leaders .

The weekend encounter against Los Che is the club's last before the international break.

