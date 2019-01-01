Real Madrid confirm Diaz deal

The youngster opts to return to Spain after City were unable to convince him that he would be given enough opportunities

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of midfielder Brahim Diaz from Manchester City on a six-and-a-half year contract.

Diaz moves to Spain in a deal worth at least £15 million ($19m), Goal understands.

The 18-year-old decided to leave the Premier League champions as he believes he has not been given enough first-team opportunities.

City made a series of lucrative offers to keep the young forward, but he has been convinced that he will get more playing time in Spanish capital.

Article continues below

Diaz is to undergo a medical on Monday before being officially presented as a Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

More to follow.