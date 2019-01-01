Madrid derby & full International Champions Cup fixture list
The first Madrid derby to be played outside of Europe has been confirmed for this year's International Champions Cup.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid is one of 18 matches that will take place across North America, Europe and Asia in July and August.
Joining the Madrid clubs in the seventh edition of the competition are reigning champions Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal, Roma, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter, Bayern Munich, Benfica and Chivas.
Madrid's clash with their city rivals will take place on July 26 at MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants and Jets, while other eye-catching fixtures include Bayern vs AC Milan, Tottenham vs Man Utd and Juventus vs Inter.
In addition to New Jersey, the United States will play host to games in Los Angeles, Landover, Chicago, Charlotte, Santa Clara, Houston, Arlington, Kansas City and Foxborough. Cardiff, London, Stockholm, Singapore and Shanghai will serve as the venues for the Europe and Asia matches.
Each team will play three matches and the club with the most points at the end of the tournament will lift the trophy. Games that end in a draw go straight to penalties with the winner receiving two points and the loser one.
For the first time in history, city rivals @realmadriden and @atletienglish will face off outside Europe, at #ICC2019— International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) March 27, 2019
More details #ChampionsMeetHere https://t.co/j0sdb3fcLO
Fixtures:
|Date
|Match
|Time (local / BST)
|Venue
|Jul 16
|Roma vs Chivas
|TBC
|SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, IL
|Jul 17
|Arsenal vs Bayern Munich
|TBC
|Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA
|Jul 20
|Manchester United vs Inter
|TBC
|National Stadium, Singapore
|Jul 20
|Arsenal vs Roma
|TBC
|Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
|Jul 20
|Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
|TBC
|NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
|Jul 20
|Benfica vs Chivas
|TBC
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
|Jul 21
|Juventus vs Tottenham
|TBC
|National Stadium, Singapore
|Jul 23
|Real Madrid vs Arsenal
|TBC
|FedExField, Landover, MD
|Jul 23
|Bayern Munich vs AC Milan
|TBC
|Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, KS
|Jul 23
|Chivas vs Atletico Madrid
|TBC
|Globe Life Park, Arlington, VA
|Jul 24
|Juventus vs Inter
|TBC
|China venue TBC
|Jul 24
|Roma vs Benfica
|TBC
|Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ
|Jul 25
|Tottenham vs Manchester United
|TBC
|Hongkou Football Stadium, Shanghai
|Jul 26
|Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
|TBC
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
|Jul 28
|AC Milan vs Benfica
|TBC
|Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|Aug 3
|Manchester United vs AC Milan
|TBC
|Principality Stadium, Cardiff
|Aug 4
|Tottenham vs Inter
|TBC
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
|Aug 10
|Atletico Madrid vs Juventus
|TBC
|Friends Arena, Stockholm